Bald eagle with injured wing rescued by hiker

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH)– An injured eagle was rescued on Wednesday.

Connecticut State Environmental Police say that the eagle – reportedly a female – was hurt and unable to fly when it was found by a hiker in Thomaston.

That hiker, Joe Colombie – a former policeman – carried the eagle to where he was able to contact officers for help.

He says he was grateful the eagle did not “claw him to death” on their three-mile hike and told News 8 he sang patriotic songs to keep her calm.

“I just kind of said to it ‘I’m gonna try my best to help you. I’m not gonna leave ya. I know the snow is coming,'” Colombie explained. “Once I got it I just kind of held it out at arm’s length, just so it wouldn’t attack me. And that got tiring after a while so I brought it in closer to my body to put the weight differently. And I was singing ‘America the Beautiful’ to it so it would calm it down.”

Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police Officer John Chickos then responded and warmed the eagle in his truck as temperatures dropped below 30 degrees. Officer Chickos swaddled the eagle in his uniform jacket and “placed the eagle into an open bag, so it could spread out a bit and self-comfort. He carefully secured the bag containing the eagle in place with a seat belt and a bungee cord.”

He was then able to transport the injured bird to Sharon Audobon Center where she is now recovering.

It was determined she had an injured wing, but appears healthy and stable, DEEP reports, “so the prognosis is positive at this point.”

If you’re out in a state park and you spot an injured animal like this eagle, you can always call DEEP’s 24-hour dispatch at 860-424-3333 for assistance.