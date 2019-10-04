Bar pulls $14,000 off walls for Hurricane Dorian aid

A bar in the Florida Keys has a tradition of hanging up a dollar bill during your visit.

Now $14K is off the walls and helping Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas.

It’s safe to say they didn’t have to go far to collect donations.

For years, customers have been leaving dollar bills on the walls of Siesta Key Oyster Bar.

The tradition includes leaving a note on the bill.

But once the staff saw the damage left in the nearby Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, they decided to take down the money and use it for good.

“People were excited. People were like Oh my gosh if I’ve hung up a dollar bill in the last 3-5 years it’s on its way to the Bahamas. It’s really cool,” said Kristin Hale.

It took the staff a month to get the bills off the walls.

In the end, they had nearly $14,000 to donate.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now