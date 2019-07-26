Barack Obama’s high school basketball jersey up for auction

(CNN Newsource) — Back in his high school days — President Obama could be seen racing up and down the basketball court wearing this jersey.

The former Commander-in-Chief help the Punahou High School boys varsity basketball team win the 1979 Hawaii State Championship.

Obama wore number 23, the same number worn by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, where Obama later became an Illinois State Senator before winning the presidency in 2008.

He wasn’t the only person to wear the jersey. Another player donned it three years later, so it is unclear whether the stains on the jersey come from Obama’s time in it or not.

Heritage Auctions is selling the jersey next month — the starting bid is $25,000. Many expect the jersey to go for upwards of $100,000.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now