Barack Obama’s high school basketball jersey up for auction

Check This Out

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — Back in his high school days — President Obama could be seen racing up and down the basketball court wearing this jersey.

The former Commander-in-Chief help the Punahou High School boys varsity basketball team win the 1979 Hawaii State Championship.

Obama wore number 23, the same number worn by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, where Obama later became an Illinois State Senator before winning the presidency in 2008.

He wasn’t the only person to wear the jersey. Another player donned it three years later, so it is unclear whether the stains on the jersey come from Obama’s time in it or not.

Heritage Auctions is selling the jersey next month — the starting bid is $25,000. Many expect the jersey to go for upwards of $100,000.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News
More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Panthers

Don't Miss