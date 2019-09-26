Bear photobombs couple’s wedding photos

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – One couple tying the knot in Gatlinburg over the weekend got an unexpected photobomb in their wedding pictures.

Cory and Sarina Brewer were taking photos after their wedding on Sunday after a black bear wandered into the background of their photoshoot.

Source: Gypsy Soul Photography and Salon

During the shoot, the couple’s photographer noticed the bear start to walk down the aisle so they wanted to make sure it made it into their photos.

At one point the photographer said the bear made a “huffing sound” and began to head in their direction, that’s when she and the brewers realized it was time to leave.

