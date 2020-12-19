CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Each week in December, WNCT is spreading holiday cheer with our series “Friday Night Christmas Lights.” We’ll take you to local businesses and homes, sharing their elaborate seasonal displays.

Our third stop is in Beaufort County, a location that is typically known for its Southern charm and history is home to a hidden gem.

Night of Lights is a business only two years in the making, made up of two acres and 100,000 lights.

“It’s Christmas, and Christmas is all about being with your family and loved ones,” said Mandie Boahn, owner of Night of Lights. “That’s been such a hard thing to do this year in 2020.”

Boahn and her family began their holiday decorations in 2019, featuring a more modest display made up of 25,000 lights.

“Last year was our first year. We saw just under 200 people in the whole season, and this year, it has grown exponentially,” said Boahn. “We are so excited and thankful and blessed with the growth of those who are coming out.”

In 2020, word travels fast. And so did the display.

“We split it up into two sections,” explained Boahn. “We have our candy land and we have our Santa’s toy land.”

Night of Lights features not only a glimmering display of lights, but an outdoor theatre and activities.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Carrie Woodruff, Night of Lights attendee. “It gave us something cool to do tonight. It’s supporting local businesses and being with local people, and people that we love.”

On site, holiday celebrities like the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman and others walk around spreading holiday cheer. Even some of Santa’s elves can be found keeping an eye out for the big man himself.

“My favorite part is seeing the smile on those kids faces when they [children] get to tell Santa what they want for their wish list and how good they’ve been all year,” said Jingle & Jangle, Santa’s elves.

“We forget to look through our crazy busy lives and just see the magic of Christmas and so ,” added Boahn. “That’s what we are trying to give back, is a way that moms and dads can slow down and see the magic of Christmas through their child’s eyes through all of the things that we have here.”

Night of Lights is open for one final weekend of the season.