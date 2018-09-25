Ben & Jerry's letting you decide which flavor to bring back

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Ben & Jerry's news release.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WNCN) - Ben & Jerry's ice cream is asking fans to help the company figure out which "Limited Batch flavor" to bring back.

The company says their "flavor gurus" have narrowed it down to one or two "absolute favorites," but they can’t decide on just one.

"There have been epic spoon fights, countless sleepless nights, and at least one profanity-laced tirade," the company said about the decision-making process.

So, Ben & Jerry's is asking the public to vote on their website for the one flavor to bring back.

The choices are: Candy Bar Pie, Chocolate Cherry Garcia, Nutty Caramel Swirl, One Love, Peanut Butter Half Baked and Phish It's Ice… Cream.

Voting ends after Oct. 9.


