Ben & Jerry’s announces new flavor, partnership with Colin Kaepernick

BURLINGTON, VT (WNCN) – Ben & Jerry’s announced Thursday a new flavor and a new partnership that might cause a little bit of controversy among some.

The famous ice cream company is now teaming up with social activist and former NFL star Colin Kaepernick and his Know Your Rights Camp – and giving the former quarterback his own full-time flavor.

Colin Kaepernick’s Change the Whirled non-dairy frozen dessert features “a caramel non-dairy sunflower butter base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls,” according to a company press release.

Change the Whirled celebrates the activist’s “courageous work to confront racism and to stop police violence against Black and Brown people.”

“I’m honored to partner with Ben & Jerry’s on Change the Whirled,” said Kaepernick in the release. “Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities. My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free.”

Colin Kaepernick’s Change the Whirled will begin appearing in stores in January.