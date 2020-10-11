Big winners chosen in NC pumpkin and melon weigh-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Fair may be canceled but the annual giant pumpkin and watermelon weigh-off was still on.
Growers from across the state brought a variety of gourds to the fairgrounds to be weighed Saturday.
The biggest pumpkin out of the bunch – – a massive white one grown in Arden, and weighing a whopping 523.5 pounds.
The biggest melon was grown in Garner — weighing in at 255.5 pounds.
The fall tradition is fun but also very competitive. Growers spend months tending to their crops.
“I spend roughly 40-60 hours a week on 10 plants. That’s from pruning to feeding to testing to making sure they’re healthy, checking the melons, it’s a lot of work,” said Andrew Vial.
