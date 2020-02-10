Bill introduced to ban pumping own gas in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A state lawmaker has introducing a bill that would ban pumping your own gas starting next year.
Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park) sponsored House Bill 4571, which had its first reading on Feb. 5. It was subsequently referred to the House Rules Committee.
If passed, the bill would create the Gas Station Attendant Act. It states that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in Illinois unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant.
It would go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
