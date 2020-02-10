1  of  2
Breaking News
1 injured in shooting in Rocky Mount, police say NC State receives response from NCAA in Dennis Smith investigation
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5:30

Bill introduced to ban pumping own gas in Illinois

Check This Out

by: WGN-TV

Posted: / Updated:
pumpinggas_563295

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A state lawmaker has introducing a bill that would ban pumping your own gas starting next year.

Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park) sponsored House Bill 4571, which had its first reading on Feb. 5. It was subsequently referred to the House Rules Committee.

If passed, the bill would create the Gas Station Attendant Act. It states that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in Illinois unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant.

It would go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss