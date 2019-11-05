Black cat runs onto field, delays Monday Night Football game

A cat runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – A black cat ran onto the field during the Cowboys-Giants game on Monday night, causing about a two-minute delay. The cat got onto the opposite end of the field with the Giants between plays near the end of the second quarter.

Referee Clay Martin delayed the game while workers at MetLife Stadium and two New Jersey State troopers tried to get the cat toward the end zone away from the players.

The cat jumped on a platform then out, finishing a long run along the opposite end zone end line before running up a tunnel as the crowd cheered.

It’s unclear how the cat got onto the field.

Westwood One radio announcer Kevin Harlan also delivered an epic play-by-play call of the cat on the field.

It’s not the first time Harlan had an epic call.

In 2016, Harlan gave an epic call when a fan ran onto the field during a 49ers-Rams game in 2016.

