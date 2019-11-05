Black cat runs onto field, delays Monday Night Football game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – A black cat ran onto the field during the Cowboys-Giants game on Monday night, causing about a two-minute delay. The cat got onto the opposite end of the field with the Giants between plays near the end of the second quarter.
Referee Clay Martin delayed the game while workers at MetLife Stadium and two New Jersey State troopers tried to get the cat toward the end zone away from the players.
The cat jumped on a platform then out, finishing a long run along the opposite end zone end line before running up a tunnel as the crowd cheered.
It’s unclear how the cat got onto the field.
Westwood One radio announcer Kevin Harlan also delivered an epic play-by-play call of the cat on the field.
It’s not the first time Harlan had an epic call.
In 2016, Harlan gave an epic call when a fan ran onto the field during a 49ers-Rams game in 2016.
- Tennessee woman hospitalized after unprovoked deer attack
- ‘Goodness and humor’ celebrated as ‘Sesame Street’ turns 50
- Bank of America to pay $20 minimum wage starting in 2020
- Toddler’s response to mom’s Halloween candy prank goes viral
- 13-year-old Robeson County murder suspect wanted after escaping during court appearance
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now