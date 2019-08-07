Blowing up the bathroom: Toilet explodes after lightning strike

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WNCN) — We hear about lightning causing all kinds of damage this time of the year. But what about exploding toilets?

That’s what happened to one couple after storms rolled through their area.

Lightning hit the ground in front of their Fort Myers, Florida, home over the weekend. That strike was just a little too close to the septic tank. It sparked methane gas from the tank, which led to an explosion that destroyed the tank, the home’s plumbing and a toilet inside.

The blast was so loud it even shook the neighbor’s house.

“They were blown to pieces…I’m not taking any showers and not going to the bathroom ever. Not when it’s thunderstorming,” said one of the home’s residents.

Just like people getting hit by lightning, the chances of something like this happening are slim…but it can clearly happen.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now