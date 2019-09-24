Blue Bell unleashes fall pumpkin spice ice cream flavor

TAMPA (WFLA) — It’s officially fall which means you can stop feeling guilty about your pumpkin spice addiction and go full-autumn with Blue Bell Ice Cream’s Spiced Pumpkin Pecan flavor.

Blue Bell says this fall flavor is a “delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon honey praline sauce.”

Sold.

The flavor is available in the half gallon size for a limited time.

