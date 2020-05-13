Bored? Here’s your chance to play astronaut while sitting at home

NEW YORK (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Here’s your chance to play astronaut while still social distancing.

SpaceX posted a video on Twitter Tuesday to announce its new space docking simulator.

The online simulator puts you in the cockpit of their new Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Once there, it’s your job to dock the capsule at the International Space Station.

The simulator reportedly uses the same interface as SpaceX’s real crew.

It looks hard but they do have instructions to help.

The simulator can be played for free. You can check it out here.

By the way, the real Crew Dragon will launch to the International Space Station next week.

More headlines from CBS17.com: