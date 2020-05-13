NEW YORK (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Here’s your chance to play astronaut while still social distancing.
SpaceX posted a video on Twitter Tuesday to announce its new space docking simulator.
The online simulator puts you in the cockpit of their new Crew Dragon spacecraft.
Once there, it’s your job to dock the capsule at the International Space Station.
The simulator reportedly uses the same interface as SpaceX’s real crew.
It looks hard but they do have instructions to help.
The simulator can be played for free. You can check it out here.
By the way, the real Crew Dragon will launch to the International Space Station next week.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Bored? Here’s your chance to play astronaut while sitting at home
- Twitter CEO to allow some employees to work from home permanently
- Florida dad hit, killed while giving 15-year-old daughter parking lesson
- 4th arrest made in murder of missing NC woman
- Hundreds of NC religious leaders plan to sue governor to hold services inside
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now