Boy, 11, ‘doing well’ after joy ride ends in shed

HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) — An 11-year-old boy took a Mini Cooper on a joy ride and drove through a shed and hit a tree in Harlan on Saturday evening.

Police and medics were called around 7:15 p.m. to the area of Antwerp and Trammel roads on a report of a crash. Crews arrived to find a black Mini Cooper crashed there.

According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, an 11-year-old was behind the wheel of the car when it left the road, drove through a shed and hit a tree.

The child was taken to a local hospital in serious condition with a head injury, the report said. At last check, the boy was “doing well and is going to be alright,” the report said.

Authorities are working to learn how the juvenile got the keys to the car and why he was driving the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.