Breastfeeding mothers hold ‘nurse-in’ protest at Chick-fil-A after mother told to ‘cover up’

EVANS, Ga. — One Georgia mother says a Chick-fil-A manager told her she had to cover up to breastfeed her baby in the restaurant and now the community is standing up for her, WJBF reports.

While the Georgia Chick-fil-A provided wrap around drive-thru services, another group chose to dine inside.

Mothers and their babies gathered in support of another mother and her baby.

“After a few minutes of me breastfeeding, one of the managers walked up and she had a jacket in her hand,” Samantha McIntosh, a mother said. “She kind of smiled at me and she was like, ‘there has been a complaint. We’re going to need you to cover up. Here is a jacket.'”

McIntosh said she was eating in the store with her niece and seven-month-old daughter when another customer did not like how she was feeding her child.

Taken aback and embarrassed, McIntosh says she stopped.

“They said that they have a right to ask us to cover up and basically I was going to have to let it go,” McIntosh said.

But she does have a right. Georgia law gives a mother the right to breastfeed in any location, public or private.

Knowing this, she took to social media and got thousands of supporters.

Many who showed up to the Chick-fil-A to dine in with their babies latched, eating along too.

“They pride themselves on their Christian beliefs and their family values. Clearly, some people disagree with publicly breastfeeding. With the way society is today, it’s ridiculous because you see people with summer clothes, which is fine, but I can’t sit here and discreetly breastfeed without making someone uncomfortable,” said Ashley Raskin, a mother.

Chick-fil-A issued an apology to McIntosh, saying the company is sorry she had the experience she did in the restaurant and their goal “is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all of our guests.”

McIntosh says education is her goal.

“I kind of told him that the only goal here is to encourage education for his staff, his management team. I don’t want anything else but for them to be educated and probably have a better way to handle this in the future,” McIntosh said.