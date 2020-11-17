Brewery teams up with Waffle House to offer ‘Bacon & Kegs’ beer

by: Sarah Collins

Bacon and Kegs – Fellow Greensboro, Ga. small business Brock Company Creative created the can design. (Source: Oconee Brewing Company)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A brewing company in Greensboro, Georgia, has teamed up with Waffle House to offer “Bacon & Kegs,” a bacon-infused red ale.

The Oconee Brewing Company said, “The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale. The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer. Bacon & Kegs pairs well with breakfast food items (obviously!) or can be enjoyed as a stand-alone, soon to be iconic beer.”

How can you try this beer?

Beginning on Dec. 18, Bacon & Kegs will be available in six-packs and draft, including growlers, exclusively at Oconee Brewing Company, according to the company’s website.

Oconee Brewing Company is located at 202 N West St. Greensboro, Ga. 30642.

