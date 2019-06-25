Brother proud of little sister for graduating Pre-K goes viral

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WFLA) – A picture of a brother hugging his sister has gone viral after he told her how proud he was of her.

Aundrea and Matthew Smith shared this adorable photo after their daughter graduated Pre-K on June 21.

After the ceremony, Aundrea’s son walked up to her daughter and gave her a hug saying “I’m just so proud of you.”

When Matthew asked her, “Pumpkin, why are you crying?” Their daughter responded, “I’m just so happy.”

The post has been liked over 16,000 times.

Smith added to the post saying to “tag someone who is a blessing in your life and let them know how much they mean to you. And if you can’t tag them call them, text them, or write them a letter. It’s important that we share joy.”

