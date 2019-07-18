Bud Light offers free beer to any alien that makes it out of Area 51

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bud Light is capitalizing off of some people’s plans to storm Area 51 by releasing a special-edition beer for aliens.

“We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid,” the beer company announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

They followed up with a tweet that reads, “Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out.”

The tweet included a picture of a black and neon green special-edition can of beer featuring an alien-shaped head.

We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid. — Bud Light (@budlight) July 15, 2019

“We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing,” a greeting across the top of the can says.

When asked whether the beer was just a hoax, the company said “51,000 RTs and we’ll make it happen.”

Area 51 Special Edition. 👽 pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

The beer is a nod to the thousands of people on Facebook who have pledged to raid Area 51 to “see them aliens.”

The tongue-in-cheek affair entitled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” is scheduled to take place at 3 a.m., September 20.

The event, which is clearly a joke, is hosted by a page entitled “S***posting cause im in shambles.”

More than 1 million people have signed up to attend the raid, prompting the U.S. Air Force to warn people to stay away from the base because of safety concerns.

