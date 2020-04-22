Bulldog named ‘Big Poppa’ goes viral over quarantine sadness

TAMPA (WFLA) – A bulldog who goes by the name Big Poppa has gone viral over the quarantine sadness we all are feeling a bit right now. A little ruff.
Rae Elle posted the now-famous photo of her pup looking out over a balcony into the distance visibily upset because he misses “playing with the kids in the building.”
Poppa’s owner Rashida Ellis told WFLA quarantine has been tough on the 3-year-old pup who enjoys activities such as jumping on the kid’s skateboards, wrestling with them in the grass, and even trying to grab basketballs that may be too big for him.
