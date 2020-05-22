Burlington man writes song thanking DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen amid pandemic

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is using music to thank N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scot Buffington wrote the tribute song, titled “Mandy Hang On,” and uploaded it to YouTube.

In the song, he describes the DHHS secretary as a “superstar.”

He said Dr. Cohen gave him a phone call Thursday afternoon to personally thank him for sending the video. He said Dr. Cohen’s emergency management team played the video for her during a staff meeting.

The video was recorded at the Burlington Historic Depot.

Chris Crowder Music in Mebane engineered and mixed the song.