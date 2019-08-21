BUST A MOVE: Cop, 7-year-old have breakdancing competition

DENVER (CBS NEWS) — Jayden Anthony, 7, showed off his breakdancing skills in Denver last weekend.

He had some serious competition from a police officer. The two had a brief dance-off.

Jayden’s godmother shared the video on Facebook, which you can see above.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now