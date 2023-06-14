WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is becoming a hotbed for innovation.

One high-profile research program is making headlines after going to a whole new level.

Wake Forest University recently hosted the Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course, along with the World Stem Cell Summit. It brought together some of the most prominent experts in the field, and once again put the spotlight on North Carolina as one of the leading states in this type of biotechnology.

They’ve been 3-D printing human organs and tissue on Earth for years. Now, they’re going to try it in space. The university’s research will orbit Earth for days before returning so scientists can see if changes in gravity impact the structures.

“As our government prepares for the mission to Mars in a few years, it’s going to be important to have as much as possible up there for our space travelers, so having the availability of tissues in need would be important,” said Dr. Antony Atala,

Brad Jones had a chance to talk with the people behind this medical breakthrough that’s Made in North Carolina.

