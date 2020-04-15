Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ donated $1,000 to Sen. Burr

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” donated to North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr earlier in the year, according to paperwork filed by Burr’s office.

Baskin runs the nonprofit Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, and is a centerpiece of the wildly popular “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” documentary.

The film explores Joe Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” and his path to prison for hiring a hitman to kill Baskin.

Filings show Baskin donated $1,000 to Burr, a Republican, on Feb. 5.

On Jan. 6, Burr became a co-sponsor of the Senate Bill 2561 or the Big Cat Public Safety Act:

This bill revises requirements governing the trade of big cats (i.e., species of lion, tiger, leopard, cheetah, jaguar, or cougar or any hybrid of such species). Specifically, it revises restrictions on the possession and exhibition of big cats, including to restrict direct contact between the public and big cats.

Burr announced in 2016 he would not seek public office following that year’s election.

The senator recently became the center of controversy after he dumped $1.7 million in stocks in the days before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the economy.

He was accused of exploiting advance information to sell of the stocks.

Burr has denied wrongdoing but has also requested an ethics review of the stock sales.

Burr’s six-year term ends in 2023.

