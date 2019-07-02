CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Australia releases video footage of boy falling at Sydney train station

SYDNEY (CBS NEWSPATH) — Authorities in Australia released heart-stopping surveillance footage Tuesday of a child falling between a train and the station platform.

In the video, a train stops at a Sydney station, then a woman pushes a stroller toward the open doors.

As the woman prepares to lift the stroller onto the train, the child walking beside her plunges into the gap between the woman and the train.

The woman then raises her arm to draw the attention of station staff, while passersby pulls the child back onto the platform.

The woman’s face was blurred in the footage.

New South Wales state transport minister Andrew Constance advised the public to hold on to children’s’ hands when moving around stations and boarding trains.

Sydney Trains said more than half of the train station accidents on their network took place at the three busiest stations in the city’s central business district.

