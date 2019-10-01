CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car with baby inside involved in violent carjacking

A South Florida family carjacked at gunpoint — with an infant in the back seat.

The baby’s mother fought the suspect — begging him not to take the car with the baby inside.

The child’s grandmother — who was sitting next to the four-month-old spoke to reporters about the ordeal.

“They were coming back from Disney. They were tired so they were just going to take a break,” Sheriff William Snyder, Martin County said.

And that’s why this family was parked in the shade at a Palm City gas station.

They weren’t expecting a man to walk up, open the door, and try to pull out the woman in the driver’s seat.

“He yanked her out of the car and was fighting with her and she did not want to go,” Joanne Sagona.

Joanne Sagona is that woman’s mother. Her name is Jaime Sagona.

She fights hard in the video because her infant child is in the front seat.

“And I said, get out, listen to him, don’t fight him. Get out, listen to him… I was trapped in the back with the baby,” Joanne Sagona said.

“That was a mama bear. And she was responding to the fact that she had a newborn — a four-month-old in the backseat,” Sheriff Snyder said.

Jaime keeps fighting in the video. Her brother, Andrew, jumps out of the passenger seat.

“He was pointing the gun in the car, so it was tight quarters,” Joanne Sagona said.

One final punch and Jaime went down — the suspect starts to drive away.

Jaime and Andrew make one final attempt to stop him but he leaves with Joanne and the baby still in the car.

“And then I started fighting with the man.. he was pointing the gun at the baby. He was going to kill somebody. The only chance we had was to get out.”

Joanne begged the man to pull over — about a mile down the road, he did, allowing Joanne to grab the baby and get out.

Monday afternoon, the suspect — JaQuay Jean — was arrested in Miami.

He has since apologized to the victims.

In the end, Joanne says they were lucky — Jaime is badly bruised but she’s alive.

“She’s in a world of hurt. But she’s not dead. So you can recover from that.. you don’t recover from a gunshot right to the face, two inches away,” said Joanne Sagona.

Jean faces at least two felonies — kidnapping and carjacking. He is being held on $400,000 bond.

