CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Pawn shop manager catches infant falling off counter as women shop for gun

HURRICANE, Utah (KTVX) — A baby left on a counter in a Utah gun shop very nearly toppled head-first to the concrete floor.

The baby was caught by a store manager — and the whole thing was caught on camera.

“You’re just an ordinary person who happened to have the opportunity to do something good and you did it,” said Bill Reel, the man who saved the baby when it fell.

Surveillance video from inside Family Pawn in Hurricane, Utah, shows what happened.

You can see two women shopping for a gun and one of the women places a child on the glass counter. That’s when things took a turn for the worse.

“I just saw the baby look unsteady. I just booked it that way,” said Reel.

Reel, the store manager, noticed the baby starting to fall and rushed into action.

“It just so happened to time it out just right and caught the baby just before it hit. I was scared to death. I grabbed the baby,” he said. “My heart was racing. I was pretty shaken up. I held the baby for a couple of seconds and then gave it back to I believe grandma.”

Reel said the baby was falling head-first, a three and a half foot drop onto concrete.

“There’s no doubt that baby was gonna get hurt. I think there was even a risk, of you know, some brain injury, but, you know, lucky to be in the right place at the right time,” he said.

Luckily, the baby was not injured.

Reel said the story is an example of the many things that can go wrong when you take an eye off your kids for just a second.

“It could’ve gone south. It could’ve gone bad, and it didn’t. We got lucky,” he said. “I just think we all have to do a better job at being careful and watching our children and watching other people’s children too.”

