RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The crew here at CBS 17 is predominantly made up of some serious animal lovers.

To celebrate National Puppy Day, we are sharing just a few photos of the extended CBS 17 family, and yes, that does include several cats that also get a moment to shine.

Jax Lilly

When CBS 17’s Steve Sbraccia heads home after his long days of investigating and reporting live news in the field, he gets to see the faces of Jax and Lilly. This brother and sister cuteness overload gets a 13/10 from us.

Cobalt

Sure, CBS 17’s Russ Bowen co-anchors the 5:30 newscast and he’s in the middle of some seriously extensive coverage of the $100 million NC courts overhaul… but he’s also Cobalt’s dad. All equally important titles if you ask us.

Cobalt is a seven year old French Bulldog and a spinal cord injury survivor. Russ said that much like him, Cobalt is “set in his ways, regimented and loves to make people laugh.”

Cobalt gets a 16/10 which could have been a 17 if the flannel colors matched. Just saying.

Lily

This portrait mode princess is Lily, a 4-year-old Cocker Spaniel. Her mom is none other than Liz Ortiz, who you can watch co-anchor our News at Noon and our 5:30 p.m. newscasts.

Lily gets a 13/10 for setting a gorgeous example of how to enjoy this spring weather.

Bianca

If there are soft blankets and snuggles involved, Bianca is there. Her momma is CBS 17 digital reporter Chloe Rafferty. Her breed? A lovely mixture of possibly Dalmatian, possibly Jack Russell and 100 percent spoiled.

Her favorite toy is a hippo stuffed animal and her love language is receiving all the kisses.

Bianca, you may only be 5-years-old, but you’re already a 13/10.

Georgia and Magnolia

Bringing the piercing eyes on the left is Georgia, 8, and Magnolia, 5, is bringing that just left the dentist smile. Their dad, reporter and anchor Joseph Holloway, said Georgia is known for being super smart, very athletic and protective of everyone she loves. Mags, he said, “is our sweet, cuddly little wrecking ball.”

These guys combine for a solid 15/10.

Bill and Barbara

CBS 17 Digital Reporter Judith Retana says her feline duo of Bill (the blonde) and Barbara (the brunette) are known as “guardians of the sidewalk.”

They patrol the neighborhood and focus on building positive relationships with neighbors—both people and dogs. Both are expert hunters with a survivalist rating of 8.9. They enjoy bringing Judith rodents, lizards, bugs and the occasional snake.

Being the diva baby that he is, Judith said Bill likes to be held and carried around the house. Who wouldn’t though? Barb is destructive but makes up for it with her big “I’m sorry” eyes and cuddles.

All in all, Bill and Barbara get a 12/10.

Gulliver and Goose

Gulliver brings the wisdom as a 5-year-old and Goose brings the curiosity and chaos of a 5-month-old. As CBS 17 reporter Deana Harley tells it, Gulliver is “perfect, smart, handsome and flawless.” He works every day to set an example for Goose who is “wild and has never learned what sleep is.”

Gulliver and Goose, you guys get an 18/10.