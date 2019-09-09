CBS announces cast of 39th season of ‘Survivor,’ Durham law student to compete

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS announced Monday the 20 castaways who will compete against each other on the 39th season of “Survivor.”

Among the castaways is 27-year-old Molly Byman, a Boston native, who is currently a law student in Durham.

Bynam, along with the new castaways, will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other, and in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor, according to a press release.

This edition features two legendary winners, Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who return to the game to serve as mentors to a group of 20 new castaways.

Combined, Mariano and Diaz-Twine have played over 200 days of “Survivor” and plan to share their knowledge with the new castaways, but for the first time, they won’t be competing for the money.

During the 39 days, some castaways will have the opportunity to visit the Island of the Idols to learn skills and strategy from these “idols.” Each player, selected to visit the special island in various ways throughout the season, will have to decide if they should put their knowledge to the test for a chance at a possible advantage in the game, or risk losing something very important in the process.

According to the press release, those who can rise up to the challenge will possibly gain an advantage and continue their individual quest for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

