Celebrating National Mutt Day

Wednesday goes to the dogs! July 31 is National Mutt Day!
The observance encourages Americans to celebrate mixed breed canines.
According to the National Day Calendar — pet expert Colleen Paige founded the unofficial holiday in 2005.
To celebrate — people can post photos with their favorite pups, volunteer at a shelter, or adopt a new furry friend.
According to the ASPCA, more than three million dogs enter shelters every year with the hope of finding a forever home.
- August 1: Unsettled Pattern Through The Weekend
- DISTURBING: Video shows police officers joking as they restrain man who died
- With the aim of reducing congestion, big changes are coming to a major section of I-440
- CBS 17 Cares: Nash County Sheriff’s Office
- Toddler who died after being found at NC hotel had previous injuries, according to DSS
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now