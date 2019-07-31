Celebrating National Mutt Day

Wednesday goes to the dogs! July 31 is National Mutt Day!

The observance encourages Americans to celebrate mixed breed canines.

According to the National Day Calendar — pet expert Colleen Paige founded the unofficial holiday in 2005.

To celebrate — people can post photos with their favorite pups, volunteer at a shelter, or adopt a new furry friend.

According to the ASPCA, more than three million dogs enter shelters every year with the hope of finding a forever home.

