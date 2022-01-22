Central NC folks send in photos of fun in the snow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From Raleigh to Knightdale, Benson, to Holly Springs, a lot of people enjoyed a weekend day in the snow.

CBS 17 got pictures from viewers all over central North Carolina.

Kids had fun sledding and building snowmen. Some pets bundled up in sweaters, while others embraced the cold.

Shelley Lake in Raleigh looked like a winter wonderland with creeks flowing past snow-covered banks and beautiful wildlife.

In Holly Springs, Cinder, the fire department’s Fire Education Dog was a big fan of the snow.. and the weather was definitely popular among Triangle pets.

Some bundled up in sweaters, but others embraced the cold. Duke the Borzoi had fun chasing sledders and snowboarders