Chapel Hill ranked as best college town in North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NC – OCTOBER 04: A general view of the Bell Tower on the campus of the North Carolina Tar Heels before their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Stadium on October 4, 2014 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s usually a ton of energy abuzz when stepping into a college town.

Students, skateboards, scooters, and buses fill the streets lined with shops, restaurants to escape the classroom. You may even hear loud music or you may be drowned in your own world of music via headphones.

According to the site Reviews.org, a list of college towns was gathered and was narrowed down to cities with fewer than 250,000 residents.

Using data from the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Reviews.org analyzed the overall population, student population, rental costs, college education rates, transportation access, unemployment rates, and bar availability. From there, results were narrowed down further by weighing the cost of living, unemployment rates for 20 to 24-year-olds, and easy access to the city to get a definitive ranking of the best college town in each state.

When it comes to college towns across North Carolina that embodied this and more the best, Chapel Hill takes the number one spot, according to pollsters with Reviews.org.

