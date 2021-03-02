Chefs show off amazing creations during pastry competition at Wake Tech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve got a sweet tooth you’re going to love this.

Students at Wake Tech are trying their hand at becoming the area’s next great baker.

The North Carolina American Culinary Federation competition kicked off Tuesday morning allowing culinary students to demonstrate their skill and artistry through their favorite chocolate showpieces, wedding cakes, and chocolate buffet platters.

Many of the pieces take up to 40 hours to make, but the chefs say that time is only half the battle.

“It requires so much patience. It’s ready when it’s ready,” said student Hannah Smith. “I have really hot hands too, and that makes it really difficult, so I’m constantly walking in and out of the refrigerator to cool my hands down. It’s fun.”

All chefs and judges were required to follow social distancing guidelines.

The winning chefs will receive a medal from the American Culinary Federation.