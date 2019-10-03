Chick-Fil-A has the slowest drive-thru, a study says

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – When it comes to drive-thru fast food service, one study says Chick-Fil-A is the slowest.

A drive-thru performance study published by QSR found that customers spend nearly four-and-a-half minutes waiting in drive-thru lines from the speaker to the window. This number is about about 20 seconds longer than in 2018.

At Chick-Fil-A, however, the study says you can expect to wait 5 minutes and 40 seconds.

But, the issue isn’t poor service, according to the study. It’s the demand for Chick-Fil-A.

The study says Chick-Fil-A’s lines are crowded, despite many of their stores having two lanes. And don’t expect that to change.

Chick-Fil-A has combated this by allowing its patrons to order-on-the-go with its curbside delivery service. Their employees also are posted outdoors with iPads at several locations, using the tablets to take customers’ orders and payment at once.

“We are embracing technology to both provide a better experience for guests and to help take tasks off restaurant team members so they can devote more time to hospitality for our customers,” Khalilah Cooper, director of service and hospitality for Chick-fil-A said to QSR.

While Chick-Fil-A ranked as the slowest in the drive-thru, QSR has them ranked first in customer service, naming them “America’s Friendliest Restaurant”.

