Choral group performs for National Barbershop Quartet Day while social distancing

They are not used to performing this way but coronavirus hasn’t given them a choice. The Sounds of Aloha Chorus, the Aloha Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, performed “What a Wonderful World” for National Barbershop Quartet Day earlier this week. Only this time they were not shoulder-to-shoulder on risers, they all performed individually from their own homes, keeping with social distancing protocol.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now