Christian school to open at site of old strip club

Her school is moving into a building that used to house a strip club.

Classes start on Sept. 16 on the other end of the building, the side that used to be a day care.

“And here will be our library area and tutoring room,” one school official said pointing to an area in the school.

Now appearing on the stage — The Ozaukee Christian School.

“It’s a story only God could write,” said Kris Austin, Ozaukee Christian School.

This month the Ozaukee Christian School will start classes in a building that once housed the Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club, about an hour northwest of Milwaukee.

The stripper pole is gone, but the stage, the bar and the leopard print rug are still in place.

“Very different use of the room. It’ll be bright and cheery and a place of love and learning,” Austin said.

At the end of August, crews were getting the building ready for the school’s 50-60 kindergarten-to-8th grade students.

“Down the hall we have what will be our 5th and 6th grade classroom, everyone’s hard at work,” said Austin.

As the school expands, it’ll continue to transform the rest of the old strip mall, including the old strip club.

“God in his sense of humor said I’m going to take that which was meant for not necessarily great purposes in the life of a family. And I’m going to instead transform it in to a place of life and light and hope and joy.”

