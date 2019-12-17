Company gives away 13 Cadillacs and 30 cruises to the Bahamas at holiday party

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJW) — A very generous company in Michigan is making sure its employees know how much they’re appreciated.

According to WXYZ, United Shore had a record-breaking year, so to celebrate, they hosted a huge holiday party, which featured “The Chainsmokers.”

The bosses also gave away 13 vehicles and 30 cruises to the Bahamas.

Brian Gibbons told the TV outlet he got to choose between a Cadillac CTS or a XT5.

“Lot of dancing, a lot of refreshments, a lot of desserts, lot of food, a lot of good times and we won a car,” said Gibbons.

The wholesale mortgage lending company currently employs 5,000 people and is planning to hire 2,000 more next year.

“People, secret is people,” said CEO Matt Ishbia. “How do we make sure we appreciate them because this company is only as good as our people.”

