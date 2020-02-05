Company makes t-shirt trolling President Trump’s ‘Great State of Kansas’ gaffe

(WNCN) — Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the team on their victory in the state of Kansas.

But the Chiefs are based out of Missouri, although a Kansas City, Kansas exists.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure,” Trump tweeted. “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

T-shirt company RotoWear, who lives by the Twitter bio “Keeping the internet undefeated, one shirt at a time” wasted no time trolling the president’s obvious mistake.

Now, for $25 you can by a “The Great State of Kansas” t-shirt, courtesy of RotoWear.

What’s more, is that the shirt features the state of Missouri is displayed on the t-shirt.

RotoWear also offered the president a free t-shirt.

There is no word on whether if President Trump took the free t-shirt or not.

