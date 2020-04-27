Coronavirus patient who hadn’t moved in 30 days dances with hospital workers

Two physiotherapists wearing PPE danced with a patient who hadn’t moved in 30 days.
Felip is a COVID-19 patient in Barcelona’s Vall d’Hebron Hospital.
For 30 days, he was in the ICU unable to move.
The hospital posted a video of him dancing to the music of the popular Catalan singer Sergio Dalma with workers workers wearing PPE.
The heartwarming moment got the singer’s attention.
Dalma tweeted he was delighted that his music played a part in someone’s recovery.
