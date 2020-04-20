COVID-19 patient released from Georgia hospital just in time for her 100th birthday

A Georgia woman is getting a special gift for her 100th birthday: she’s now recovered from COVID 19!

Phoebe Putney Health Systems in Albany says Maude Burke is the oldest coronavirus patient discharged there.

The staff gave her a standing ovation as she was wheeled through the facility.

The hospital says Burke’s strength and determination helped her pull through. It took her 17 days to beat the virus.

Now she’s going home, just in time for her birthday.