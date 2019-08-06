Cruise will take people around the world in 140 days

Check This Out

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One cruise company wants to take you around the world in 140 days.

Seaborn Cruise Line has announced a five-month cruise on it’s Sojourn luxury liner.

It departs Miami in January 2021, and from there, the cruise will navigate two oceans and 32 countries.

Its 60 port stops include destinations in South America, Australia and Africa before ending in Spain in late May.

Seaborn says there will be 10 overnight stays at select port stops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss