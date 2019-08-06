Cruise will take people around the world in 140 days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One cruise company wants to take you around the world in 140 days.

Seaborn Cruise Line has announced a five-month cruise on it’s Sojourn luxury liner.

It departs Miami in January 2021, and from there, the cruise will navigate two oceans and 32 countries.

Its 60 port stops include destinations in South America, Australia and Africa before ending in Spain in late May.

Seaborn says there will be 10 overnight stays at select port stops.

