Cute alert: Baby penguin at Greensboro Science Center needs your help with a name

This new baby penguin needs the public’s help in being named (Greensboro Science Center).

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A newborn penguin at the Greensboro Science Center still needs a name and the center is offering the public a chance to help name the fluffy chick.

The African penguin hatched on Nov. 11 and the GSC has narrowed down the options to three names:

Newton

Niffler

Piper

You can vote on the name through this Google Form. The deadline to vote is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.



“The birth of this African penguin chick is especially important because it aids in sustainability within our Association of Zoos and Aquariums community,” Megan Zelinski, a GSC Aquarist said. “The global population of African penguins has declined 73-percent within the past few decades, so it’s crucial we continue to create a genetically diverse and healthy population.”

If you need to know if the penguin is male or female to make your name choice, it may get tricky to cast your vote. GSC said the penguin’s sex is still undetermined. A blood test will be given at a later time to determine the sex.

The penguin chick is currently staying behind the scenes until it’s ready to start swimming. Once it learns, the chick will have access to the exhibit.