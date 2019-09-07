CUTE: Couple weds at work after Dorian forces cancellation

Hurricane Dorian may have ruined an Atlanta couple’s original wedding plan to get married in Charleston, South Carolina.

But thanks to some of their co-workers, they were still able to get hitched!

Destinee Clavon and Anthony Baker had been following Dorian’s path for more than a week — and finally decided to cancel everything on Wednesday.

But — within 48 hours, their co-workers pulled together a new plan for the couple.

Clavon and Baker got married Friday at their workplace in Atlanta — Turner Studios.

The couple’s family even made it for their special day.

Their honeymoon plan was also canceled. Instead of the Bahamas, the couple will go to Orlando.

