CUTE: Young boy receives warm welcome from classmates after surviving Hurricane Dorian

(WNCN/CNN) — Here’s your aww moment of the day.

A little boy who was stuck in the Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian hit went back to school on Monday to a warm welcome — and big hugs — from his friends.

Clearly they missed three-year-old Makai Simmons while he was gone.

Makai and his mom Capron were visiting family in the Bahamas when the storm hit.

The family rode it out at mom Capron’s grandparents’ house.

Then on Friday — after waiting 13 hours in line — Capron and Makai were able to get on a cruise ship back to the U.S.

Quite the journey and quite the welcome home — from these preschoolers.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now