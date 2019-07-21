Daughters save dad’s life after he has allergic reaction to bee sting

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (CNN Newsouce/WBAY) — A dad is alive and recovering — thanks to the quick thinking of his young daughters after he had a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Scott Gruber embraces little moments — catching frogs by the pond with his family — still recovering after the scare of his life a week ago Sunday.

Gruber apparently disturbed what he thinks was a nest of bees while gardening at his home in Wisconsin.

“Within a minute and a half I was on the ground and really couldn’t move at all. That’s when the kids took over,” Gruber said.

His two daughters — ages 8 and 10 — called 911.

“Brown County 911. Where is your emergency?” the operator said.

“Hello? My daddy just fell. Now he’s passed out, and he just got really dizzy,” one child said while crying.

“Okay, is his breathing completely normal? Can you tell?” the operator said.

“A little bit. He’s breathing really hard,” the child said.

“Okay, I’m going to help you. You just stay on the line with me, okay?”

Dispatcher Linda Safford was trying to keep Zoe Gruber — and her younger sister Mya — calm.

“My dad wants the phone,” one daughter said.

“Okay, I’ll talk to him,” the 911 operator said.

“I think it’s a bee sting,” Scott Gruber said.

“Yeah, I’m having a hard time breathing.”

Then came 30 seconds of silence when Scott Gruber passed out and was barely breathing.

“Are you still with me, sir? Hello? He’s not responding anymore!” 911 operator Linda Safford said.

“It really scary because I never called 911 before, and I didn’t know if I would ever have to,” daughter Mya Gruber said.

Safford, the lead telecommunicator, said the girls saved their dad during the call for help.

“I can’t get adults to answer me as well as they did. They did a great job. They are heroes those little girls. They saved their dad’s life,” Safford said.

That’s what Scott’s doctors told the girls.

Gruber has little memory of those 10 minutes. But his fitness belt recorded his heart rate through the whole incident — the graph registered gray for a while when he was barely breathing and unconscious.

“Unfortunately it was one of the most impressive things they ever did. But I was unconscious for a lot of it. As a parent I didn’t even get to, I didn’t even get to see them in action,” the father said.

Scott and his wife Stacey, a doctor herself who was at work at the time, taught the girls how to call 911 a few years ago after watching a news story.

The parents are thankful they listened.

“You never know as a parent if what you teach your children they’re going to remember especially in a time of emergency. But I’m amazed and very proud of them,” said mom Dr. Stacey Gruber.

Scott Gruber said had no idea he was allergic to bees — and is now increasing his supply of epi-pens.

Zoe Gruber is learning CPR next month — and both girls plan to teach classmates about 911 at school this fall hoping others see how critical it is to stay calm and be prepared in emergencies.

