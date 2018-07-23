Deputies: DUI driver speeding over 100 mph crashes, splits car in half, and survives Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office via KRON) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office via KRON) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office via KRON) [ + - ]

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) - A suspected DUI driver walked away with only minor injuries after obliterating his car in a wreck in Santa Rosa.

Around 11:20 p.m., deputies spotted a small SUV driving almost 90 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 12 near Calistoga Road.

When deputies turned on their lights, the driver fled east on Highway 12 at about 100 mph, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Leudegario Reynaga of Santa Rosa then turned off his headlights as he continued running from the officers "on a winding, tree lined stretch of Hwy.12," deputies said.

Just west of Pythian Rd., Reynaga's car went off the road and crashed into a tree at over 100 mph, deputies said.

"Leudegario’s vehicle was split in half lengthwise and completely obliterated," the Sheriff's Office said. "Deputies immediately rendered aid to Leudegario and he was extricated from the wreck by fire personnel."

He was taken to Memorial Hospital where he was cleared for minor injuries.

Reynaga was then booked for DUI, felony evading, displaying false registration tabs and an outstanding domestic violence warrant from San Mateo County.