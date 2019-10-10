Deputies: Murder suspect arrested at Church’s Chicken in New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies caught up with a murder suspect while he was eating lunch.

Armando Joya, 31, was wanted for attacking three people in Lake Arthur on Sunday, killing a 62-year-old man.

Deputies say a resident spotted him while he was “enjoying his lunch” at the Church’s Chicken on North Main in Roswell and called police. They say he didn’t put up a fight when they arrested him.

