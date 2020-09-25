TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man and some of his friends were rooting for the Tampa Bay Lightning a little too loudly Wednesday night, prompting a visit from law enforcement.
Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 26-year-old Devon Garnett after neighbors reported someone screaming “shoot!”
“I wanted [Victor] Hedman to shoot the puck, so I screamed, ‘Shoot! Shoot!'” Garnett said.
Deputies told the friends they had received a call about a potential domestic dispute.
“We were just trying to scream for Steven Stamkos,” Garnett said. “Who would call the cops? Did they not know the Lightning were playing?”
Garnett said for future games, he’ll clarify and say “shoot the puck” to avoid any problems.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Deputies respond to home of fan screaming ‘shoot!’ while watching Stanley Cup Finals
- Murder parolee blows up room at Colorado hotel, gets shot by police, authorities say
- Virginia governor, first lady test positive for COVID-19
- Virginia school officials confirm incident involving sexual images during online class
- Arrest made after park ranger run over at Hanging Rock State Park
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now