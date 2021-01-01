PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County deputy responded to a noise complaint on Christmas Eve but when he found that an all-girl dance group was behind the noise, he decided to join in on the fun.
Deputy Brissett initiated a dance-off and showed off some moves the Pensacola Prancing Pirouettes were not expecting.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared the video saying, “Deputy Brissett has some moves!” After seeing the video, we can all attest to his amazing dance skills.
Through this post “community” was emphasized where officers are encouraged to positively interact with the people in which they serve — dance battle and all.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Donald Trump, Michelle Obama are most admired in 2020, Gallup poll finds
- Newby takes oath as 30th NC Supreme Court chief justice
- Deputy surprises dance group with dance-off after noise complaint
- Pence seeks dismissal of suit aiming to overturn election
- NC deputy seen in sweet photo visiting grandmother through window; ‘Grandma still loves to see him in uniform’