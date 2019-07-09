You can save almost 40% on 2019 NC State Fair tickets — but you have to act quickly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are just 100 days until the start of the 2019 N.C. State Fair and flash sale tickets are on sale now — but only for a very limited time.

The flash sale ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. and will save you 38% off the gate price.

An adult admission ticket is $8 and a youth admission ticket is $4.

To get your tickets, you can go online, or one of the few places that are authorized to sell fair tickets.

The 2019 N.C. State Fair runs from Oct. 17-27.

For more information on the N.C. State Fair, click here.

