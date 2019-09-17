TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’re tired of sounding like a broken record and having some trouble getting the little ones off to bed, Disney’s got your back!
For the second year in a row, fans and families can call the toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, to hear six special goodnight messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.
Punch in the appropriate number to hear a bedtime message from your favorite Disney character:
- 1 = Mickey
- 2 = Woody
- 3 = Princess Jasmine
- 4 = Princess Anna and Queen Elsa
- 5 = Yoda
- 6 = Spider-Man
The phone number will run from through Sept. 30.
Additionally, Disney Sleep Shop is offering a subscription box to assist in your child’s nighttime routine. It costs $27.99 per box.
Disney’s Sleep Shop also offers items such as plush bedtime buddies, fleece sleep throws, slippers and pajama sets.
Sweet dreams!
- ‘I heard a voice say help, then multiple gunshots,’ says 911 caller in deadly Wake County double shooting
- Dog the Bounty Hunter suffers heart emergency, may need surgery
- Disney bedtime hotline lets kids hear messages from favorite characters
- Sheriff’s deputies pull over Amish buggy with stereo system
- Officials: Bodies of 4 children found after mom found slain
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now